The England internationalplayed the final 25 minutes of the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City – United’s heaviest defeat of the season.
Prior to his introduction, City enjoyed a relentless spell of possession at the start of the second half. The home side had a staggering 99-per-cent of the ball between the start of the second half and the 55th minute of the match as Eddie Howe’s side failed to complete a single pass in that time.
Trippier was helpless watching on from the sidelines as Man City barely allowed Newcastle a touch of the ball until Bruno Guimaraes finally gained possession and found teammate Miguel Almiron in the 55th minute.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland's estimated worth if they win promotion to the Championship plus the financial gains and challenges for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus
-
2
Kristjaan Speakman sends strong message on Alex Neil's Sunderland future at supporter meeting
-
3
Sunderland AFC news: Wycombe Wanderers chairman Rob Couhig alters statement after Black Cats dig causes backlash
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Ex-Black Cats duo return to parent clubs following Championship loans
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Wycombe fans angry as chairman Rob Couhig throws 'gallon of petrol' on Black Cats fire with 'embarrassing' statement
But Trippier wasn’t concerned by City’s possession or the result itself. Instead the 31-year-old is using it as motivation as to what Newcastle should aspire to be like.
“It shows what Man City can do to teams,” Trippier told The Gazette.
“When you come to places like this, you're rarely going to see the ball which is how you keep your shape, how you are as a unit.
"This is Man City, they have a great manager, great players but if you look at Man City now, this is where, me certainly being here at Newcastle, that I want to be.
"I want to be reaching the levels Man City are with Newcastle, it's about building and gradually – we will get there but it's about being patient.”