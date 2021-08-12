Newcastle United v West Ham: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and free public transport details

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce’s men kick-off the season in-front of their own supporters, facing the side they defeated on the opening day of last campaign.

Newcastle did an unlikely double against The Hammers last season and will hope to capitalise on the momentum from a strong finish last season.

When is Newcastle United v West Ham?

The Premier League opening day fixture between Newcastle and West Ham takes place on Sunday, August 15 at St James’s Park.

Kick-off is at 2pm with Steve Bruce’s side playing in-front of a restriction-free crowd for the first time since March 2020.

What channel is Newcastle United v West Ham on?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle United and West Ham is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Coverage begins at 1pm - an hour before kick-off at St James’s Park.

Who is the referee for Newcastle United v West Ham?

Martin Atkinson is the referee for Sunday’s game.

His assistants will be Lee Betts and James Mainwaring with David Coote on fourth-official duty.

The VAR official will be Peter Bankes, assisted by Neil Davies.

What’s the latest team news ahead of Newcastle United v West Ham?

Newcastle will be without goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka for Sunday’s game against West Ham. Defender Paul Dummett is also set to miss out through injury.

However, there could be a Premier League debut for Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku may miss out for West Ham though last season’s top-scorer Michail Antonio is fit to play.

In continuation of last season’s Premier League rule, both teams will be able to name a nine-man bench with three regular substitutes allowed, and a further two for concussion-related injuries if required.

Can I use public transport for free to St James’s Park?

Newcastle United season-ticket holders will be able to get access to free travel on public transport to and from Sunday’s game.