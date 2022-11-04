Newcastle United v Rayo Vallecano - How much are tickets? When do they go on sale? Everything you need to know
Newcastle United have announced another friendly for the World Cup break.
Eddie Howe’s side will play Rayo Vallecano at St James’s Park on December 17.The club had already announced a December 8 friendly against Al-Hilal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Tickets for the latest friendly are priced £20 for adults and £10 for concessions, and will go on sale today at 10am.
A club statement read: “The match will form a key part of Eddie Howe’s preparations for the resumption of the domestic season.”