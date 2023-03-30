The match will be a replay of last month’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium as Newcastle look to get revenge and leapfrog Man United in the Premier League table. The Magpies currently sit fifth, three points behind The Red Devils in third but with significantly superior goal difference.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side could prove crucial in their chase for Champions League qualification while defeat could leave them five points adrift of the top four should Tottenham Hotspur beat Everton on Monday. Manchester United will be without suspended midfielder Casemiro, who scored in their 2-0 cup final win over Newcastle.

Meanwhile Howe is set to welcome back Joelinton from suspension while Anthony Gordon is expected to be back in contention following the international break.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United is challenged by Casemiro of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Newcastle go into the game on the back of consecutive 2-1 wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. And Merson is predicting the same scoreline once again this Sunday.

In his Sportskeeda Premier League preview, Merson said: “What a game!

“This game could really open it up. If Newcastle win this game, Man United will need to work hard to get into the top four.

“They could end up in fifth place in the Premier League table by the end of the weekend. Manchester United aren’t playing well at the moment and they’re very reliant on Marcus Rashford and his goals.

“Someone else has got to chip in now. They’ve had some results but they aren’t ripping it up.

“Newcastle are playing at home and a draw isn’t good enough for them. I’m going to go with Newcastle to win this game.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 1.”