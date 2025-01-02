Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Newcastle United news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has been nominated for the December Barclays Manager of the Month award.

It follows four wins and a draw from six matches and a run of form that has seen them rise to 5th in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the Premier League website read: “Four managers have been nominated for the December 2024 Barclays Manager of the Month award, and you can help to decide who wins. You, the fans, have until 12:00 GMT on Monday 6 January to select your favourite out of Nuno Espirito Santo, Eddie Howe, Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot.

“The supporters' votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.” Cast your vote here:

And two Newcastle United players have been nominated for the December 2024 EA SPORTS Player of the Month - and fans can again vote for the winner. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dean Huijsen, Newcastle duo Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy, Cole Palmer, Antonee Robinson and Mo Salah are nominated for December's award.

A Premier League statement read: “You, the fans, have until 12:00 GMT on Monday 6 January to vote for one player from the shortlist below. Your vote will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to determine the winner, who will be revealed next week.” Cast your vote here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Howe has been heaping praise on defender Lewis Hall. Newcastle triggered the obligation to buy Hall from Chelsea for £28million in the summer, making him the club’s most expensive teenage signing.

Howe said: “Yes, he's made great strides. The assist [v Manchester United] was a really important moment. We needed to start the game well. His cross, I think, took a slight deflection, but it was a really good piece of play from him and Anthony [Gordon]. And Alex is in the right place to finish it off.

"I think Lewis has continued to improve. He's played with a really level head every game. I don't think you see a change in him. He's very, very solid. Delighted with the progress he's made. The challenge for him is to continue that involvement in his game."