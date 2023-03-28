Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from St James’ Park and beyond:

Manchester City ‘made favourites’ for Celta Vigo ace

Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga seems destined to move to the Premier League this summer with a clutch of clubs interested in his signature. Various reports suggest that Newcastle United are among a group of clubs that could trigger Veiga’s £35million release clause when the summer window opens.

Arsenal and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old, however, Marca report that Manchester City lead the way for Veiga and that the Etihad Stadium is his most likely destination. Veiga’s 25 La Liga appearances this season have seen him score nine goals and grab a further three assists as his stock continues to rise.

Newcastle United and Arsenal ‘eye’ Ligue 1 starlet

According to 90min, Newcastle United and Arsenal have set their sights on signing RC Strasbourg’s Ismael Doukoure this summer. The 19-year-old has become a regular in the heart of Strasbourg’s defence this season and was called-up to represent France Under-20’s during this international break.

Manchester City have been made favourites to sign Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Doukoure is contracted at Strasbourg until 2026 but despite not needing to sell the youngster, reported interest from the Premier League, Sevilla and PSG will undoubtedly test their resolve. The Magpies are in the market for a defender this summer and Doukoure’s versatility at being able to play in central defence, at left-back or even as a defensive midfielder may make him an attractive prospect.

Rasmus Hojlund transfer speculation

Rasmus Hojlund has become the latest name to be linked with a move to Newcastle United after a stunning season in-front of goal for Atalanta. Hojlund has seven goals in Serie A this season and has established himself as Atalanta’s main man up-front following Duvan Zapata’s downturn in form.