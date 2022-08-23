Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pedro remains a major target for the Magpies this window and according to Sky Sports, they have launched a second bid for the Brazilian.

Their initial bid, worth a reported £25million, was rejected by the Hornets, however, Newcastle have since upped their offer to £30million – including add-ons.

Talks remain ‘ongoing’ over the structure of the deal but Pedro remains ‘keen’ on a move to Tyneside.

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a fresh £30million bid for Watford striker Joao Pedro (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 20-year-old has started the season in great form for his club, however, he missed Watford’s draw with Preston North End at the weekend with a minor calf-injury.

What has Eddie Howe said about Pedro interest?

Reports yesterday claimed that the club had agreed a £25million deal with Watford for Joao Pedro, a 20-year-old striker. Howe was asked if a deal had been reached with the Championship club ahead of tomorrow night’s second-round Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.

“I think that’s not entirely accurate, but I’m not dealing with these things minute to minute, day to day,” said United’s head coach. “I’m sort of in the background hearing what’s happening, but I don’t think that’s correct.”

Howe hopes to sign two players before the transfer deadline. Asked if the club would be active in the final week of the window, Howe said: “Yes, we hope to be.”