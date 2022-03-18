Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Bruce interested in striker reunion

Dwight Gayle could be set for a reunion with former boss Steve Bruce at West Brom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could Dwight Gayle and Steve Bruce be set for a reunion at West Brom? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Baggies have had their struggles this season and a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking looks unlikely.

According to the Mirror, Gayle has been identified as the man to increase firepower at West Brom and help in their quest for promotion next season.

Former Magpie Andy Carroll is currently one of Bruce’s striking options at The Hawthorns, but the 33-year-old has scored just once in nine appearances.

Gayle has played just 27 minutes of league football this season, however, he has shown to be a very good Championship striker during his time at Newcastle and during a loan spell at the Baggies in 2018/19.

Nottingham Forest have also reportedly shown an interest in Gayle.

AC Milan’s Botman talks

AC Milan and representatives of Sven Botman held fresh talks earlier this week to try and force through the defender’s move to the Serie A club, according to Tuttosport.

Talks between Botman and Milan have taken place for some time now and although Newcastle still hold an interest in the defender, Milan look favourites for his signature.

Botman, 22, played just-shy of an hour against Chelsea on Wednesday night and is keen to remain at a Champions League club when, as is expected, he leaves Lille in the summer.

His desire for Champions League football gives AC Milan an edge over both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur who have also shown interest in the defender.

Gunners in for winger

Arsenal are the latest side to be credited with an interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Patrick Berger of Sport1 reports that Arsenal have joined Newcastle and Manchester United in the pursuit of Diaby who has 16 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season.

The 22-year-old’s form this campaign has recently earned himself a first call-up to the France national squad.

He is valued at €60million and Leverkusen have reportedly already lined-up a replacement should Diaby leave this summer - with one-time Newcastle target Carles Perez eyed as a replacement by the German side.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.