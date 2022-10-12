The Magpies have placed a renewed emphasis on bolstering their youth sides through the signing of youngsters from around the UK and Ireland.

Alex Murphy from Galway United, Jordan Hackett from Tottenham Hotspur and Jude Smith from East Fife were all added this summer in a bid to strengthen the youth sides - whilst also having one eye on developing talent for the future.

KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 01: General view inside the stadium as Rangers players warm up prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers at Rugby Park on November 01, 2020 in Kilmarnock, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Charlie McArthur was also brought in from Kilmarnock and Newcastle have been tipped to sign another youngster from Killie.

The Daily Record report that Scotland Under-17’s ace Bobby Wales has been ‘scouted’ by Newcastle United who would need to submit a ‘lucrative’ offer if they are to tempt Kilmarnock into letting Wales leave.

Newcastle reportedly watched on as Wales starred against St Johnstone in midweek, creating two goals for his side against a ‘second string’ St Johnstone outfit - but they aren’t the only club to have shown interest in the striker.

Sheffield United have also been named as a club that hold an interest in the 17-year-old with other unnamed English teams also said to be interested in acquiring his services.

If Newcastle were able to secure Wales’ signature, he would likely join Elliot Dickman’s Under-21’s side.