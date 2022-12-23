Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Bayer Leverkusen ‘reveal’ Moussa Diaby price

According to reports in BILD, Bayer Leverkusen will demand €100million for winger Moussa Diaby, despite the Frenchman being unable to recapture the stunning form he showed for his club last season. Diaby, who bagged 13 goals and 12 assists last season, has registered eight goals and four assists so far this campaign for Leverkusen who have slumped to 12th place in the Bundesliga.

Despite this, and Diaby’s snub from France’s World Cup squad, Diaby remains a hot property and speculation surrounding him with a move to Newcastle have continued even after the Magpies were priced out of a move for him in the summer. However, the reported €100million fee it would take to lure Diaby away from the German side may still be too big for Newcastle who must take Financial Fair Play rules into consideration when the transfer window opens next month.

Leeds United boss reveals Cody Drameh stance

Jesse Marsch has revealed that Drameh could have a role to play for Leeds United in the near future, despite reports the fullback may leave Elland Road. Newcastle United, West Ham and Middlesbrough have all been linked with a move for the 21 year old, but Marsch believes he could be an ‘important’ player for The Whites.

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Marsch told Leeds Live: “Cody has been fantastic over the last month and I’m so happy we have gotten to a point with him where he feels so energised by what we’re doing and engaged.

“Then the decision will be how to continue to push him in the direction for him to be an important player at this club, which he will be. Maybe we need to even think about how it fits now.”

Eddie Howe’s Marcus Thuram response

Following the win against Bournemouth, Allan Saint-Maximin revealed he would like to see Newcastle United sign French forward Marcus Thuram. When asked if the Magpies had any interest in Thuram, Howe responded: “Well done, Maxi!”