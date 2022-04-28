Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

PL interest in Targett

Newcastle United are not the only side being linked with a permanent move for Matt Targett this summer.

Newcastle United defender Matt Targett is reportedly a target for Leeds United, Wolves and Leicester City this summer (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

90min report that despite a ‘broad agreement’ between Newcastle United and Aston Villa regarding a deal for Targett in the summer, there could be a few teams ready to hijack a deal.

Wolves, Leicester City and Leeds United are the trio that have shown an interest in the 26 year-old however, Newcastle is relieved to be Targett’s destination of choice.

Targett has featured 12 times for Newcastle since joining from Aston Villa in January and has become an integral part of Eddie Howe’s much improved defence.

Toon-linked Ligue 1 striker could be offloaded

According to the Mirror, Lille’s Jonathan David could be allowed to leave this summer with the French club eyeing his sale as a way to recoup money they will miss-out on if they do not qualify for Europe.

Lille won the league last season, however, they have had a disappointing campaign this time around and are currently languishing in 9th place.

One casualty of this poor season could be striker Jonathan David who may be allowed to leave the club for a fee believed to be around £40million.

Both Newcastle and Arsenal have previously been linked to the Canadian striker who, despite an electric start to the season, has only netted once in his last 15 league appearances.

Newcastle have also been heavily-linked with a transfer for David’s team mate Sven Botman, however, AC Milan remain favourites for his signature.

Hickey delivers transfer blow

However, it does appear one transfer that Newcastle United look set to miss-out on is that of Scotland defender Aaron Hickey.

Hickey currently plays in Serie A with Bologna and the defender has revealed that he sees his future in Italy, despite reported interest from the Magpies.

“Now I think about my future only here in Bologna.” Hickey told the Daily Record.