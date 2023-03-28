Newcastle United transfer news: Ex-Sunderland striker issues message to in-demand midfielder

McTominay has found breaking into Manchester United’s starting XI difficult since the arrival of serial winner Casemiro, despite some very impressive performances.

The Lancaster-born Scottish midfielder has found the majority of his appearances coming off the bench for Erik ten Hag, starting only one game in the Europa League and seven games in the Premier League so far.

The emergence of youngsters like Kobbie Mainoo and Zidane Iqbal means that they could look to cash in on the now 26-year-old McTominay who they could still fetch a decent sum for in the summer transfer window.

Scott McTominay of Scotland is seen in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group A match between Scotland and Cyprus. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images).

In addition to Casemiro being brought in last summer, Manchester United looked to add further reinforcements to Ten Hag’s midfield and completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

Speaking to Betfred about McTominay’s potential summer move to Newcastle, Saha said: “I’m a big fan of Scotty. I feel a bit sorry for him because when Casemiro arrived, you knew that Scott would need the time to learn from him.’

“Newcastle United are a club that certainly want to go places and from Scott’s personal perspective, I can understand that he wants to focus on his own career and reach the highest level possible, but I would be sad to see him go,’’ Saha admits.

Jonjo Shelvey’s January departure to Nottingham Forest left the Magpies lacking depth in central midfield with Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes the only senior players in that position as Newcastle did not replace the outgoing Shelvey.

‘’I would advise him to wait and see what Erik ten Hag has planned for him going into next season first,” Saha concludes.