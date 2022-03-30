Newcastle United transfer gossip: Magpies join Liverpool in hunt for Watford star as Toon ‘eye’ free transfer for Lazio shot-stopper
The summer transfer window may be a couple of months away, but that doesn’t stop there being plenty of transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United.
Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:
Lazio goalkeeper of interest
Newcastle United will make a move to sign Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer this summer when his deal at Lazio expires.
Strakosha started the campaign as Lazio’s second-choice ‘keeper behind former Liverpool stopper Pepe Reina, however, the Albanian regained his spot in December and has started the last 15 league games under Maurizio Sarri.
Despite conceding just 16 goals and keeping six clean-sheets, Strakosha looks set to leave Lazio this summer and according to Corriere della Sera Roma, as picked up by Sport Witness, he has many ‘admirers’ in the game with Newcastle United being one club to have shown an interest in him.
The Magpies will reportedly look to sign a goalkeeper in the summer with Manchester United’s Dean Henderson also under consideration.
Magpies ‘eye’ Hornets star
According to the Sun, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr could switch Vicarage Road for St James’s Park in the summer - if Watford fail to avoid the drop this season.
Watford currently find themselves in the relegation zone and are reportedly ‘bracing themselves’ to lose some of their top stars.
Liverpool have also reportedly ‘sent scouts’ to watch Sarr who has impressed since joining Watford in 2019.
Watford are expected to command a price of more than £30million for the winger but their bargaining position will be severely weakened should they drop back into the Championship.