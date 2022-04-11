Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Star ‘not interested’ in NUFC move

According to reports from Italy, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is ‘not interested’ in a move to Newcastle or Arsenal when he leaves Turin this summer.

Benfica's Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Dybala will leave the Serie A giants on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, however, he will not be moving to the north east.

FC Inter News report that Inter Milan is the most likely destination for the Argentine with a stay in Italy, that has been his home for a decade since his move to Palermo in 2012, favoured by the 28-year-old.

Benfica boss wants mammoth price for Nunez

Benfica’s caretaker manager Nelson Verissimo believes that striker Darwin Nunez should command a fee of over €100million if he moved away this summer.

Nunez has excelled in-front of goal domestically and in europe this season and Verissimo believes that he should only move if Benfica receive an offer similar to the €126million that Atletico Madrid paid the Portuguese side for Joao Felix in 2019.

“He is a young player with a lot of potential, it is natural that given what has been his growth throughout this season and also a lot as a result of the performance he has had in the Champions League games, it is natural that he arouses the interest of the big European clubs.” Verissimo said, as picked up by Goal.

“It will be at the end of this season or the following season, depending on what he has shown, it is natural that it will arouse interest from other clubs and naturally there may be the time in which he goes. Now regarding numbers, I hope as a Benfica fan that he will go for numbers close to those that were Joao Felix's numbers. Now it's not for me to enter numbers on that field.”