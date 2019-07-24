Newcastle United transfer chiefs jet-out to complete second summer signing

Newcastle United are set to complete their second signing of the summer in the next 48 hours - with Allan Saint-Maximin their No1 target.

By Ross Gregory
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 11:45
Newcastle Untied are closing in on a transfer deal

The Echo understands the Magpies are on the verge of signing a winger with club representatives having flown out of the country last night to complete the deal.

Saint-Maximin is understood to be available for around £20million.

The 22-year-old shares Brazilian striker Joelinton’s agent, after he became Newcastle's record signing after completing his £40million-move to Tyneside yesterday.

Saint-Maximin triggered more speculation that he is following Joelinton to St James's Park by some of his photos on Instagram last night.

If it is Saint-Maximin, Newcastle will be landing a player who has plenty of pace and potential but who has question marks surrounding his attitude and consistency.

Newcastle had identified a winger as one of their key areas to strengthen this summer along with an attacking left-back. They are also looking to sign another striker.