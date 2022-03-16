Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton show interest in Liverpool star as West Ham join race for £60million striker
West Ham have become the latest Premier League side to join Newcastle in the race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.
Here is all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:
Hammers to move for Toon target
West Ham have become the latest side to be linked with a move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez after it was revealed last week that the Uruguayan was one of Newcastle United’s top-targets this summer.
Nunez continued his wonderful season in-front of goal yesterday by scoring his side’s only goal in their victory over Ajax in the Champions League.
It will likely take offers of more than £60million to convince Benfica to sell Nunez this summer and whilst Fabrizio Romano has revealed that West Ham had a January deadline day bid rejected for the striker, he does believe they will come back stronger in the summer:
Romano tweeted: ‘Darwin Núñez will be another big name to watch in the summer. West Ham made an official bid for him on Deadline Day in Jan: €48m turned down by Benfica. …Hammers alongside other clubs will be back in the summer for Núñez, this time with good chances.’
Arsenal and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the 22-year-old.
Agent on Fabian Ruiz interest
Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been attracting attention from the Premier League with both Newcastle United and Arsenal reportedly showing interest in his services.
His contract in Naples expires at the end of next season and so could be allowed to leave this summer.
His agent, Marco Branta, has discussed his client’s potential availability and admits that there is interest across Europe in the 25-year-old.
“Fabian Ruiz has appeal throughout Europe,” Marco Branca said, as translated by Football Italia.
“These are situations the club, which clearly has its own ideas, will address at the opportune moment. There’s plenty of time to do everything.”
Newcastle ‘eye’ Liverpool ace
According to Graeme Bailey, Newcastle are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Liverpool’s Joe Gomez this summer.
Bailey reports that Gomez is ‘worried’ about his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad and may want a move away to get regular first-team football.
Newcastle, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Everton are the sides believed to be interested in the defender.