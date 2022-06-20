The French forward, who turned 20 on Monday, is understood to be close to agreeing terms with Newcastle after a £25.6million transfer fee was agreed with Reims.
Sky Sports have claimed that Ekitike could be on Tyneside to complete his medical this week, once he returns from his holiday.
And Ekitike’s agent, Karl Buchmann, posted a birthday message to his client on Instagram which read: “Happy 20 son. We’ll make sure every single one remember your name.” He later added: “It has already started.”
Clearly Buchmann has high aims for Ekitike following his impressive breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1. The forward scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances last season and ended the campaign as the highest scoring teenager in Europe’s top five leagues.
Newcastle attempted to sign the youngster back in January but the player decided against a mid-season switch.
Explaining his decision, Ekitike told L'Equipe: “I respect this great club [Newcastle] a lot. But it happened quickly, it was not the timing.”
Now Newcastle have secured Premier League survival, they have reignited their interest in signing Ekitike this summer and are understood to be leading the race for his signature having had an offer accepted by Reims.
But he has also attracted attention from clubs across Europe and there are concerns that Ekitike’s agent has been stalling the completion of a move to Newcastle with interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. The next few days could be crucial in determining where his future lies.