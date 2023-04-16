Newcastle United ‘target’ wanted by Arsenal and PSG as ex-stopper tips Bruno Guimaraes for summer exit
Newcastle United are set to face some stiff competition from England and France should they want to sign Moussa Diaby this summer.
Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Newcastle United could be ‘tempted’ by Bruno sale
Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes the Magpies could be tempted to sell Bruno Guimaraes this summer if a ‘big bid’ comes in for the Brazilian. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the former Lyon man and Hislop believes that they could sell if a team matches their valuation.
Hislop told ESPN: “In all seriousness, I’d be surprised if they kept Guimaraes. I’d be surprised if a big bid doesn’t come in for him this summer.
“I’m just saying I’d be surprised if a big bid doesn’t come in and they aren’t tempted. They’re not spending all the money in the world on players.”
According to German outlet Sport Bild, PSG and Arsenal are admirers of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby and could make a move for the Frenchman this summer. Diaby was linked with a move to St James’ Park last summer, but the Magpies were priced out of a move for the winger by the Bundesliga side.
However, their resilience is set to be tested again when the transfer window reopens with these fresh reports. Newcastle have been linked with reigniting their interest in Diaby this summer but will seemingly face stiff competition for his signature.