Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United could be ‘tempted’ by Bruno sale

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes the Magpies could be tempted to sell Bruno Guimaraes this summer if a ‘big bid’ comes in for the Brazilian. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the former Lyon man and Hislop believes that they could sell if a team matches their valuation.

Hislop told ESPN: “In all seriousness, I’d be surprised if they kept Guimaraes. I’d be surprised if a big bid doesn’t come in for him this summer.

“I’m just saying I’d be surprised if a big bid doesn’t come in and they aren’t tempted. They’re not spending all the money in the world on players.”

Arsenal and PSG ‘eye’ Magpies-linked star

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - APRIL 01: Moussa Diaby of Bayer 04 Leverkusen in action during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Veltins-Arena on April 01, 2023 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

According to German outlet Sport Bild, PSG and Arsenal are admirers of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby and could make a move for the Frenchman this summer. Diaby was linked with a move to St James’ Park last summer, but the Magpies were priced out of a move for the winger by the Bundesliga side.

