Newcastle United ‘target’ to be offered ‘lucrative’ contract to fend off Manchester City and Toon interest

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Celtic star tipped to leave amid Newcastle United speculation

Napoli are reportedly preparing to offer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia a lucrative deal to fend of Newcastle United and Manchester City interest (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic has been tipped to leave Celtic when the transfer window opens following a stellar World Cup with Croatia. Juranovic played every minute of their run to the semi-finals in Qatar and has been linked with a move to the Premier League next month.

Newcastle United, West Ham and Chelsea have all been mentioned as potential destinations for the 27 year old with Celtic reportedly valuing the defender at £17million. Former Scotland striker James McFadden believes interest in the Croatian means he will likely leave Scotland next month, netting Celtic a healthy profit in return.

McFadden told Open Goal: “It looks like he’s going to be away. His performances at the World Cup, the teams that are mentioned, you would expect that he’ll be away. I don’t think it will be massive money, but it’ll be a nice profit on £2.5m.”

Napoli to submit ‘lucrative’ offer to keep Newcastle and Manchester City ‘target’

Reports from Italy suggest that Napoli will look to offer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia a ‘lucrative’ new deal in a bid to fend off interest from Newcastle United and Manchester City. Both clubs have been linked with a £50million move for the Georgian when the transfer window opens next month.

Nicknamed ‘Kvaradona’, Kvaratshhelia has been in tremendous form for the Serie A side this season, starring as Napoli impress in Italy and on the European stage. Kvaratskhelia has 8 goals and 10 assists in just 17 appearances in all competitions this season and will reportedly be offered double his weekly salary in order to stay in Naples.

Reports from the Times last week revealed that Newcastle had identified Kvaratskhelia as a target when the January transfer window opens.

Newcastle United ‘interested’ in Preston North End starlet

