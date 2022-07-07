Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon, an influential figure for his team in the second half of last season, is a target for Eddie Howe this summer. Newcastle are understood to have made contact with Everton over Gordon, though it’s believed that the club has not made a formal bid for the 21-year-old winger.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Gordon, who made 34 Premier League apperances – and scored four goals – last season.

Everton's Anthony Gordon.

And, according to the Daily Mail, there is “recognition within Goodison Park that Gordon's current terms need to be enhanced to reflect his status and the progress he has made over the last 12 months”.