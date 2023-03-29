Newcastle United target Scott McTominay on his key targets with Manchester United future uncertain

McTominay’s fine form for Scotland during the UEFA Euro Qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain has sparked conversation regarding his future at Old Trafford.

At club level McTominay has only started seven matches in the Premier League this season, the strength in depth the Dutchman has in that position has meant that he has only played a bit-part role for his club behind the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer.

“As a kid, I was an attacking midfielder - I like to get in the box. I've got to keep doing that, I know I can add more goals and assists to my game,’’ McTominay told Viaplay after the Tartan Army’s stunning win over Spain.

Scott McTominay of Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images).

The Scot spoke of his and ten Hag’s desire to score more goals. Speaking at a Manchester United fan event in December, he said: "I should score more goals. The manager has actually spoken to me about that and shown me little clips and ways I can be more effective in the game: making assists, scoring goals.’’

Portuguese international and United teammate Bruno Fernandes took to Instagram after Scotland’s stunning win over the former World Champions and created a story saying ‘what a player, mcterminator ’ after a fantastic individual performance.

It is clear that McTominay has admirers in both his teammates and managers, but the question remains on whether he’ll be staying at or leaving Old Trafford. Despite his performances, it will be difficult for him to break into the starting XI ahead of his more esteemed teammates.

A move to Newcastle United was on the cards in January according to The Telegraph but Manchester United didn’t want to sell to a top four rival. The report also claims the midfielder was ‘open to the idea’ of the move to St James’ Park but a move did not materialise.

Spurs striker Harry Kane is said to be the subject of a £80million bid from Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window according to recent reports, and United could use the funds generated from player sales – including McTominay - to help finance a deal.

Newcastle remain the club that seem to have the most concrete interest in the United academy graduate. The club is light in reinforcements in that position and Jonjo Shelvey’s January departure to Nottingham Forest, without finding a replacement, could make McTominay a high priority in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has not spoken about a transfer for McTominay directly, but has hinted that he would like another midfielder through the door to compete alongside Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock.