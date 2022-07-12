Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Ekitike, according to Le Parisien.

The Magpies have tried and failed to sign the young forward twice so far in 2022. Having seen an offer turned down in January, Newcastle reignited their interest in the summer and agreed a £25.6million fee with Reims for Ekitike.

But United walked away from a potential deal after failing to agree an agent’s fee despite offering the player 15-times his current salary. That has allowed other suitors such as PSG to swoop in.

It looks as though Ligue 1 champions are in pole position to win the race for Ekitike’s signature, but there is one issue. While Newcastle have had an offer previously accepted by Reims for Ekitike, PSG have not.

The Parisian outfit are as yet unwilling to match Newcastle’s higher bid with Reims reportedly unwilling to lower their demands at this stage. But United have already walked away from a deal to sign Ekitike and are currently exploring alternative options elsewhere.

As a result, some negotiating between PSG and Reims will be required in order to reach a conclusion.

Reims' forward Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Stade de Reims and OGC Nice at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, northern France on May 21, 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)

Should he sign for PSG, the 20-year-old will face stiff attacking competition in the French capital in the form of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mauro Icardi.