Newcastle had been heavily-linked with a move for the Real Valladolid star, but Fresneda now has to choose between a move to Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund with both clubs seeing £13million bids for the defender accepted by his club. Dortmund had been leading the race for the 18-year-old until the Gunners matched their bid earlier this week.

Amid interest in his signature, Fresneda reportedly missed training with Valladolid on Wednesday. Arsenal’s late push for the defender has come about following Cedric Soares’ move across the capital to Fulham.

Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid faces a decision between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Missing out on Fresneda, who is regarded as one of Europe’s top prospects in his position, may come as a blow for the Magpies, but they have already lined-up a potential replacement. That could come in the form of West Ham right-back and long-term target Harrison Ashby.

Ashby has been capped by Scotland Under-21’s and has featured three times for David Moyes’ side this season. The 21-year-old has entered the final six months of his current contract at the London Stadium and could be set for a move away from the club he came through the youth ranks at.

