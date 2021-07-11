LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 22: Chief Negotiator of Dubai International Capital Amanda Staveley looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Semi Final, first leg match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on April 22, 2008 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A group of Newcastle United fans are set to head to London later this month to protest in a bid for takeover transparency.

Both Magpies owner Mike Ashley and prospective buyer Amanda Staveley have demanded the club’s arbitration process – where a July date for the hearing is yet to be determined – is held in public, rather than remain confidential.

Tracey Crouch MP, who is leading a Government review of football governance, responded to Staveley’s letter and redirected the matter to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden and Minister of Sport Nigel Huddleston.

A protest march, led by fan group NUFC Transparency Protest, is arranging buses to the capital to shine a spotlight on the issue. The protest will take place in London’s Parliament Square.

The coaches, priced at £30 per person, will leave St James’s Park at 6:30am on Friday, July 16 and return on the same day.

And Mehrdad Ghodoussi, husband of Staveley, has thanked supporters.

He said: “Just a quick thank you to all of the fans for all your support.

"Amanda and I are truly grateful for everything you have done and everything you continue to do for the club, for us and to get this takeover over the line, we really appreciate it.

"To the fans who are travelling down to London on the 16th, thank you so much, every piece of effort makes a huge difference, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts.