Newcastle United takeover news: Amnesty International hits out amid new claims, training update

Newcastle United takeover news

Amnesty International has criticised the Premier League amid new claims over the Newcastle United takeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A court document submitted in the USA last week as part of a dispute between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf raised fresh questions over the level of separation between the club’s hierarchy and the Saudi Arabian state.

Newcastle United supporters at Wembley.

The country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns 80% of the club following a £305million takeover in late 2021, was described in the document as “a sovereign instrumentality of Saudi Arabia”.

PIF governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan was said to be a “sitting minister in the Saudi government”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Legally-binding assurances” were given that there would be no state involvement in the club before the takeover was approved.

Amnesty, which has highlighted the country’s record on human rights, has asked the Premier League to “re-examine” the takeover.

Peter Frankental, the charity’s UK’s economic affairs director, said: “A week on from the Public Investment Fund revelations, there’s been a worrying silence from the Premier League.

“Nearly three years ago, we were warning that the league needed to strengthen its ownership rules to prevent state-linked overseas buyers using English football for sportswashing – yet nothing was done. And now there’s an apparent vacuum at the top of English football on this crucial issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankental added: “It’s surely unimaginable that the Premier League won’t re-examine the assurances made about the non-involvement of the Saudi authorities in the Newcastle deal.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a BBC interview in November 2021 that if evidence was found of state involvement in the running of the club the consortium could be “removed as owners”.

Newcastle training ground update

There was a fresh face at Newcastle United’s training ground this week ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Fabian Schar returned to training following his concussion, 19-year-old midfielder James Huntley was called-up from the Under-21s squad to train with the Newcastle first-team. But there was one notable absence from the club’s training gallery with £40million January signing not spotted at Darsley Park.