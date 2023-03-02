Guimaraes has trained with the first-team this week after being withdrawn in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday with an ankle issue. Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, head coach Eddie Howe will be keen to have the 25-year-old available to start at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United is consoled by Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, following the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The Magpies haven't won any of the five matches Guimaraes has missed this season and the midfielder is the only regular starter for the club not to have lost a league match he has featured in this season.

Howe said: “Bruno twisted his ankle. I think he did similar [against Fulham]. He was in a bit of pain. We don't think it's serious at the moment, but let's wait and see.”

Newcastle will be boosted by the return of first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope this weekend following his one-match suspension. The England international was shown a straight red card for handball outside of the area in United’s previous league match against Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players sent off for a professional foul or handball are subject to a one-match suspension. As a result, Loris Karius started the Carabao Cup final as Pope served his suspension.

Pope is expected to be back in between the sticks when Newcastle face Man City this Saturday. City have three injury doubts of their own with Aymeric Laporte (illness), John Stones (thigh) and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega (wrist) being assessed.