Newcastle’s reported interest in Vasco de Gama duo Andrey Santos and Eguinaldo, as well as their focus on youth recruitment from around the UK, have highlighted a shift in transfer policy from the Magpies. There is a renewed focus on signing young prospects for the future and news that yet another Brazilian ‘wonderkid’ is on their radar is not a surprise.

This time, it is Santos winger Gabriel with reports that Newcastle have submitted an offer of over £20million for the 17-year-old. Gabriel has also been attracting attention from Barcelona and Liverpool, however, Gabriel’s agent Rodrigo Alija has revealed that no ‘concrete’ offers have been made from the Magpies.

Santos winger Angelo Gabriel has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United (Photo by NATACHA PISARENKO/AFP via Getty Images)

Alija said: “So far, we don’t have anything concrete, and we’re not going to talk about any polls or any ongoing negotiations. If and when there is something concrete, it will be reported.”