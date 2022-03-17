Newcastle United striker reveals injury update
Callum Wilson has issued a positive update as he bids to make his Newcastle United comeback.
Wilson, sidelined since late December with a calf problem, has spoken about his rehabilitation with West Ham United’s Michail Antonio on The Footballer’s Football Podcast.
The striker, signed from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 for £20million, hopes to return for the final few games of this season.
Asked about his comeback, Wilson said: “Getting there slowly. Making good progress. Should be out on the pitches very soon. That way, you know you’re very close to a return.”
Wilson, significantly, was out on the training pitches on Tuesday for what head coach Eddie Howe described as a “light jog”.
Speaking yesterday ahead of tonight’s game against Everton at Goodison Park, Howe said: “We’re hopeful, his situation hasn’t changed from a few weeks ago. He was out on the training pitch for a very, very light jog, which is the first time we’ve seen him on the grass.
"When a player returns from injury, and you see him on the grass, it’s a great thing to see.
"We hope to have Callum back, but there’s no guarantee at the moment. He’s still in the early stages of running, but he’ll be a massive player to have back at any stage as we go into the final few games.”
Wilson scored six Premier League goals before suffering his injury in Newcastle’s 1-1 home draw against Manchester United on December 27. United have 10 games left to play this season.