Newcastle United striker reveals injury update

Callum Wilson has issued a positive update as he bids to make his Newcastle United comeback.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:54 pm

Wilson, sidelined since late December with a calf problem, has spoken about his rehabilitation with West Ham United’s Michail Antonio on The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

The striker, signed from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 for £20million, hopes to return for the final few games of this season.

Asked about his comeback, Wilson said: “Getting there slowly. Making good progress. Should be out on the pitches very soon. That way, you know you’re very close to a return.”

Wilson, significantly, was out on the training pitches on Tuesday for what head coach Eddie Howe described as a “light jog”.

Speaking yesterday ahead of tonight’s game against Everton at Goodison Park, Howe said: “We’re hopeful, his situation hasn’t changed from a few weeks ago. He was out on the training pitch for a very, very light jog, which is the first time we’ve seen him on the grass.

"When a player returns from injury, and you see him on the grass, it’s a great thing to see.

"We hope to have Callum back, but there’s no guarantee at the moment. He’s still in the early stages of running, but he’ll be a massive player to have back at any stage as we go into the final few games.”

Wilson scored six Premier League goals before suffering his injury in Newcastle’s 1-1 home draw against Manchester United on December 27. United have 10 games left to play this season.

