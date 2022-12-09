The Newcastle No. 9 sat out two training sessions for England in Qatar this week after suffering from a minor muscle strain. Wilson didn’t feature in England’s 3-0 last-16 win over Senegal as he remained on the bench with his strain understood to be as a result of a training overload.

The 30-year-old striker has featured in two matches for England as a substitute so far this World Cup. Wilson replaced Harry Kane on both occasions as he set up Jack Grealish in England’s 6-2 group stage opener win against Iran before coming on in the 3-0 win over Wales.

Wilson has scored six goals in the Premier League for Newcastle this season but hasn’t been able to add to his tally so far for England in Qatar.

England's forward #24 Callum Wilson takes part in a darts competition against a journalist at Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha on December 8, 2022 during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

But the striker insists he’s not disappointed with the lack of goals on a personal level as he told ITV: “No, that would be selfish of me!

“You come on the field and you want to do well and I just found myself in positions where I was having to pass it to other people.

"The goal kept closing up [against Wales] and other people were in better angles and positions. As a striker you make a decision on the field and for the team and that's what I tried to do with Marcus [Rashford], tried to do with Jude [Bellingham].

"I was waiting for that opportunity myself but maybe I'll save that goal for a bigger game.”