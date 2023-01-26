Newcastle United strengthen Sunderland’s Championship rivals as chairman confirms loan

Hull currently sit 16th in the Championship table, seven points behind Sunderland in ninth. But The Tigers will soon be adding a former Championship winner to their squad with Darlow signing a deal to join them on loan, according to chairman Tan Kesler.

"Karl Darlow is coming from Newcastle, we have completed his paperwork,” Kesler told i.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of when we will announce it’s a tricky one, I want fans to be patient with us. The club – Newcastle – and the player wanted to participate in their cup journey and we have respected that.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United FC in action during the warm up before the start of the Eusebio Cup match between SL Benfica and Newcastle United at Estadio da Luz on July 26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

“Hopefully once it’s done he will be joining us but the paperwork already has the signature on it. There’s no problems with the deal.”

Darlow has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle with the signing of Nick Pope in the summer as well as Martin Dubravka’s return from a loan at Manchester United in January. The Magpies have also recently extended Loris Karius’ contract until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darlow has made 100 appearances for Newcastle with his most recent outing coming in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers back in August. And United’s subsequent run in the competition is why Darlow’s loan to Hull has not been green-lit just yet.

The 32-year-old was on the bench for Newcastle's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win at Southampton on Tuesday night. But the second leg takes place on deadline day itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of Championship clubs enquired about Darlow’s services when it became apparent he would be available on loan. Huddersfield Town made a move earlier in the window but were unable to secure a deal as they wanted Darlow to join immediately while Newcastle want to wait until late in the window before confirming a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want Karl because he’s experienced promotion and played at the highest level,” Kesler added. “He’s got different skills and attributes to Matty [Ingram].

"I want our fans to know we’ll have two good goalkeepers we’ll feel secure about.

Advertisement Hide Ad