Newcastle United strengthen Sunderland’s Championship rivals as chairman confirms loan
Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is set to join Championship side Hull City until the end of the season.
Hull currently sit 16th in the Championship table, seven points behind Sunderland in ninth. But The Tigers will soon be adding a former Championship winner to their squad with Darlow signing a deal to join them on loan, according to chairman Tan Kesler.
"Karl Darlow is coming from Newcastle, we have completed his paperwork,” Kesler told i.
“In terms of when we will announce it’s a tricky one, I want fans to be patient with us. The club – Newcastle – and the player wanted to participate in their cup journey and we have respected that.
“Hopefully once it’s done he will be joining us but the paperwork already has the signature on it. There’s no problems with the deal.”
Darlow has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle with the signing of Nick Pope in the summer as well as Martin Dubravka’s return from a loan at Manchester United in January. The Magpies have also recently extended Loris Karius’ contract until the end of the season.
Darlow has made 100 appearances for Newcastle with his most recent outing coming in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers back in August. And United’s subsequent run in the competition is why Darlow’s loan to Hull has not been green-lit just yet.
The 32-year-old was on the bench for Newcastle's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win at Southampton on Tuesday night. But the second leg takes place on deadline day itself.
A number of Championship clubs enquired about Darlow’s services when it became apparent he would be available on loan. Huddersfield Town made a move earlier in the window but were unable to secure a deal as they wanted Darlow to join immediately while Newcastle want to wait until late in the window before confirming a move.
"We want Karl because he’s experienced promotion and played at the highest level,” Kesler added. “He’s got different skills and attributes to Matty [Ingram].
"I want our fans to know we’ll have two good goalkeepers we’ll feel secure about.
"Karl had [offers from] other clubs but thanks to him, he believed [Hull manager] in Liam [Rosenior’s] style of play, the owner’s vision and he has agreed to join us.