Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a superb season for the Magpies, Joelinton has been named as Newcastle United’s Player of the Season

After struggling earlier on in the campaign to find a role in the team, Joelinton has arguably become the first name on Eddie Howe’s team sheet and transformed himself into one of the league’s most dominant midfielders.

After receiving the award, Joelinton said: "I'm delighted and very happy to win this award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank you to the fans, the players and the staff for helping me, and all my family and friends. Thank you.

"It has been a great season for me. Many things have happened, but I'm very happy to help the team and help the team stay in the Premier League. Hopefully next season will be even better."

The Brazilian joins fellow teammates Callum Wilson (2020/21), Martin Dubravka (2019/20), Jamaal Lascelles (2017/18) and Ciaran Clark (2016/17) in receiving the award.