Fabian Schar hopeful of agreeing a new deal at Newcastle

Fabian Schar has been in fine form for Newcastle under Eddie Howe. He is one of only two outfield players to have started every Premier League win for The Magpies this season, along with Jonjo Shelvey.

But the 30-year-old’s contract at St James’s Park is set to expire at the end of the season.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is understood to be keen to tie Schar down to a new deal and the defender himself has revealed that signing a new deal on Tyneside remains his ‘first option’.

“I think I will know soon,” Schar told The Chronicle. “I enjoy playing for Newcastle United under Eddie Howe.

“Hopefully, we can say more in a few weeks. But I’m very happy here.

“Newcastle are my first option.”

Mikel Merino release clause revealed as Manchester City ponder move

Former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino is attracting interest from Premier League champions Manchester City, who have been alerted to the £50million release clause for the Real Sociedad player.

According to El Confidencial in Spain, City boss Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the 25-year-old.

Merino played 24 times for Newcastle in the Premier League after joining from Borussia Dortmund on an initial loan deal that was later made permanent. His only goal was a late winner against Crystal Palace back in October 2017.

Newcastle then sold Merino for a small profit to Sociedad the following season. And he has gone on to establish himself as one of La Liga's top midfielders while also earning 11 caps for the Spanish national side.

Bruno Guimaraes named in Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the week

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes was named man of the match on his full home debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

The Brazilian put in an influential midfield display as The Magpies claimed an important 1-0 win at St James’s Park.

And the praise for the 24-year-old continued on Monday as United legend Alan Shearer named him in his Premier League team of the week.

Alan Shearer’s team of the week in full: Pickford (Everton); Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Romero (Spurs), Dunk (Brighton), Alonso (Chelsea); Guimaraes (Newcastle), Mwepu (Brighton), Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester); Mount (Chelsea), Werner (Chelsea), Son (Spurs)

