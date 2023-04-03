Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis has become the latest name to be linked with a move to Tyneside this summer after starring whilst on-loan at Burnley. Although injury kept the 21-year-old sidelined for three months earlier this year, Harwood-Bellis has impressed under Vincent Kompany as he aims to force his way into Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans.

Harwood-Bellis’ contract at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of next season and whilst a new deal is likely to be discussed, he could look for a move away if he is not given first-team assurances. According to 90min, Burnley and Newcastle have shown interest in signing him on a permanent basis when the transfer window reopens.

West Ham, Brentford and Fulham have also been linked with a move for the Stockport-born defender.

Gary Neville on ‘outstanding’ Newcastle United player

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Gary Neville labelled Kieran Trippier as an ‘outstanding’ defender following his performance against the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon. Neville revealed that the 32-year-old ‘epitomises’ Newcastle United’s approach under Howe and the new owners.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast with Martin Tyler, he said: “They’ve bought good players with good character, epitomised no more so than by Kieran Trippier.

“I think he’s an outstanding full-back. I was watching him today and I have to say he knows the position inside-out.

“He knows how to deliver the ball, he knows the weight of the pass, he rolls it to the right side, he defends his back post, he has his body shape open. He’s a good example to the rest of the players at the club.”

He continued: “They have got some really talented players, but defensively, it starts there. Their goalkeeper is solid, although he wasn’t worked today.

“Their back four is really, really good. That’s a really good back four, I really like them a lot.”