Newcastle United 'show interest' in ex-Leeds loanee as Kristoffer Ajer's price tag is revealed
Newcastle United returned for pre-season training this week but there were no signs of new faces.
It remains very early days as Steve Bruce aims to bolster his squad in this summer’s transfer market.
Several names are being linked with a move to St James’s Park – here are the latest:
Kyle Bartley ‘emerges’ as option for Newcastle
West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Bartley has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United
The 30-year-old, who captained the Baggies last season, has one-year remaining on his contract and is believed to be keen on making an immediate Premier League return.
According to the Daily Telegraph, the former Leeds United loanee could be available for as little as £3million, which has made him an option for United and Crystal Palace.
Steve Bruce is in the market for a new centre-back. Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic has been linked while Arsenal’s William Saliba looks set to join Marseille on loan.
Kristoffer Ajer asking price ‘revealed’
Speaking of Ajer, it has been reported that Celtic are holding out for £15m.
Newcastle were strongly linked with a move for the Norwegian a few months ago but that has quietened down as Norwich City and Bayer Leverkusen tabled bids.
Indeed, as per the Pink Un, Daniel Farke’s Canaries recently submitted a club record £10m offer, though are not willing not to be drawn into any potential bidding war.
The 23-year-old, who has entered the final year of his contract, is currently with the Hoops on their pre-season camp in Wales – despite expressing a preference to leave in the coming months.