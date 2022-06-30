Loading...

Newcastle United set to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender with another youngster set to follow

Newcastle United are reportedly set to confirm the signing of 18-year-old left-back Jordan Hackett on July 1, following the expiration of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 3:55 pm

According to Mail Online, Hackett will be Newcastle academy’s latest summer recruit with his contract at Spurs expiring on June 30.

Hackett has been capped at England Under-18s level and his arrival shows the increased emphasis Newcastle are putting on strengthening their academy set-up this summer

The Magpies have already confirmed the signing of 17-year-old defender Alex Murphy, who will also join the club on Friday.

Jordan Hackett representing England U15s (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

In addition, they have agreed a fee and personal terms for 17-year-old Kilmarnock defender Charlie McArthur.

Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling is also on United’s radar but they will face stiff competition for his signature once the 16-year-old becomes a free agent on July 1.

Hackett will become Newcastle’s fifth summer arrival in total, following on from Murphy and the senior arrivals of Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman.

