According to Mail Online, Hackett will be Newcastle academy’s latest summer recruit with his contract at Spurs expiring on June 30.

Hackett has been capped at England Under-18s level and his arrival shows the increased emphasis Newcastle are putting on strengthening their academy set-up this summer

The Magpies have already confirmed the signing of 17-year-old defender Alex Murphy, who will also join the club on Friday.

Jordan Hackett representing England U15s (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

In addition, they have agreed a fee and personal terms for 17-year-old Kilmarnock defender Charlie McArthur.

Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling is also on United’s radar but they will face stiff competition for his signature once the 16-year-old becomes a free agent on July 1.