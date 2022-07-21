The 32-year-old still has two-years remaining on his current deal at St James’s Park but has been deemed surplus to requirements and has subsequently trained with Newcastle’s Under-21s squad since returning for pre-season.
Several Championship clubs were alerted to Gayle’s availability this summer given the striker 23 goals in each of his last two seasons in the second tier with Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion respectively.
But Stoke City appear to have won the race to sign Gayle with The Telegraph reporting that the player completed the first part of his medical on Wednesday ahead of a permanent deal. The transfer is expected to be confirmed later this week.
It will be Newcastle’s fifth departure of the summer after Freddie Woodman’s permanent move to Preston North End and loan switches for Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick to Norwich City, Sheffield United and Reading respectively.