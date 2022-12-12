Newcastle United set for talks with £113m World Cup star this week – Aston Villa & Chelsea keen
Jorge Mendes is set for more talks with Newcastle United, but not about Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese agent reportedly spoke to Newcastle back in October regarding a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United. Mendes is now set to fly to England this week for talks regarding one of Ronaldo’s Portugal team-mates, Joao Felix.
The Atletico Madrid forward, who is also represented by Mendes, started four of Portugal’s five World Cup matches in Qatar, scoring once as they were knocked out in the quarter-final stage by Morocco. The 23-year-old’s future at the La Liga club is uncertain following his £113million move from Benfica in 2019.
In three-and-a-half seasons at Atletico, he has netted 24 league goals in 94 appearances as he has often struggled to adapt to Diego Simeone’s regimented and defensive managerial approach.
According to the Sunday Mirror, Mendes will hold in-person talks with Newcastle and Premier League rivals Aston Villa over a potential move. Felix’s availability has alerted several top clubs across Europe with Manchester United and Chelsea also understood to be keen.
Noise from Newcastle ahead of the January transfer window has suggested that the club expects to be more conservative than the previous two windows under the current ownership. The Magpies have spent over £200million on new players in 2022 but will be approaching the upcoming transfer window with more caution as they look to adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations.
However, the club would still be willing to complete certain transfers if the right player became available for the right price. Players may also need to be sold in order to make space for potential incomings.