Eddie Howe’s side are fifth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s home game against Manchester United.

The club banked just over £20million in domestic and international merit payments for last season’s 11th-placed finish.

However, a higher finish – and an increase in payments for each place – means that the club is likely to net more than £30million this season. Each position higher up the table will be worth another £3.1million to clubs this season compared to £2.5million in 2021/22.

Newcastle are already set for a bumper payout for TV games this season. Five of the club’s next top-flight games are set to be screened live, and the club receives facility fees of around £1.2million from broadcasters for each selected fixture. United’s total income from the Premier League last season was just over £126.6million.

