Newcastle United set for new multi-million pound windfall
Newcastle United are set for a Premier League windfall– thanks to the club’s upturn in fortunes.
Eddie Howe’s side are fifth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s home game against Manchester United.
The club banked just over £20million in domestic and international merit payments for last season’s 11th-placed finish.
However, a higher finish – and an increase in payments for each place – means that the club is likely to net more than £30million this season. Each position higher up the table will be worth another £3.1million to clubs this season compared to £2.5million in 2021/22.
Newcastle are already set for a bumper payout for TV games this season. Five of the club’s next top-flight games are set to be screened live, and the club receives facility fees of around £1.2million from broadcasters for each selected fixture. United’s total income from the Premier League last season was just over £126.6million.