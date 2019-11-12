Newcastle United set to do battle with Premier League duo for Spain international

EIBAR, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 09: Lucas Vazquez of Real Madrid CF reacts during the Liga match between SD Eibar SAD and Real Madrid CF at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Eibar, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, the Magpies retain an interest in the attacker, who is set to be shown the door at the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

The report claims Manuel Pellegrini and West Ham are favourites to sign the player but “other teams such as Newcastle and Wolverhampton could also be very interested in his signing”.

Vazquez, first linked with the Magpies when countryman Rafa Benitez was manager of the club,

The report claims the Galician striker “will leave in January for the Premier League” but the decision will not go down well in the Madrid dressing room where Vázquez is held in high regard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...