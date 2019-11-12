Newcastle United set to do battle with Premier League duo for Spain international
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in wantaway Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez – but face competition from Premier League rivals West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers to land the player.
According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, the Magpies retain an interest in the attacker, who is set to be shown the door at the Santiago Bernabeu in January.
The report claims Manuel Pellegrini and West Ham are favourites to sign the player but “other teams such as Newcastle and Wolverhampton could also be very interested in his signing”.
Vazquez, first linked with the Magpies when countryman Rafa Benitez was manager of the club,
The report claims the Galician striker “will leave in January for the Premier League” but the decision will not go down well in the Madrid dressing room where Vázquez is held in high regard.
Spain international Vázquez is behind Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Vinícius Junior, Gareth Bale and Rodrygo at Madrid.