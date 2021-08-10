Newcastle United see £12m bid 'rejected'
Newcastle United have had a bid for Boubacar Kamara turned down, according to a report in France.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 12:00 pm
L’Equipe claim that the club, set to sign Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock for more than £20million, tabled a £12million offer for the Olympique Marseille player.
However, it’s claimed that Pablo Longoria, the club’s president, prefers to sell the 21-year-old to Sevilla.
Head coach Steve Bruce wants to sign a defensive midfielder and a central defender before the transfer window closes.
Kamara, out of contract next summer, can play in both positions.