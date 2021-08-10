Newcastle United see £12m bid 'rejected'

Newcastle United have had a bid for Boubacar Kamara turned down, according to a report in France.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 12:00 pm
Marseille's French midfielder Boubacar Kamara (C) takes part in a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between Olympique de Marseille and Olympiakos, in Marseille, southeastern France, on November 30, 2020. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

L’Equipe claim that the club, set to sign Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock for more than £20million, tabled a £12million offer for the Olympique Marseille player.

However, it’s claimed that Pablo Longoria, the club’s president, prefers to sell the 21-year-old to Sevilla.

Head coach Steve Bruce wants to sign a defensive midfielder and a central defender before the transfer window closes.

Kamara, out of contract next summer, can play in both positions.

