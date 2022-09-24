Newcastle United score nine to progress in cup
Here is a round-up of the latest news and transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United.
Newcastle United Women go goal crazy to progress in cup
Newcastle United Women progressed to the first round of the FA Women's National League Cup following a comprehensive 9-1 win at Lincoln City Women on Saturday afternoon.
Hat-tricks from Lauren Robson and Georgia Gibson, an own goal and further strikes from substitute Lois Greenslade and Katie Barker saw the Lady Magpies run riot at the LNER Stadium.
Jess Rousseau scored Lincoln’s only goal of the game in the first half.
After officially becoming part of Newcastle United Football Club under new ownership over the summer, Newcastle Women’s side have made a positive start to their WPL Division One season with 10 points from their opening five games leaving them sitting second.
Newcastle United plotting fresh James Maddison bid
Newcastle haven’t given up hope of signing Leciester City midfielder James Maddison after failing to land him in the summer.
It is understood that Newcastle submitted bids for the 25-year-old worth up to £50million over the summer which were rejected by Leicester.
Maddison is one of the few Foxes players to come away with any credit following their dismal start to the Premier League season with three goals and one assist to his name so far.
According to Football Insider, Newcastle are planning to submit a fresh bid for Maddison in January.
Leicester value the player at £60million but they could be pressured to sell should their poor start to the season continue.
Maddison’s contract at the King Power is set to expire at the end of next season.