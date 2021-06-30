Newcastle United ready to table bid for winger 'in the coming days' as Magpies target drops big transfer hint

Newcastle United continued to be linked with Benfica forward Rafa Silva. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s the latest news and gossip surrounding the Magpies:

Newcastle to ‘step up’ Silva pursuit ‘in the coming days’

Newcastle will step up their efforts to sign Benfica winger Rafa Silva in the coming days, according to reports in Portugal.

Steve Bruce’s side were linked with the 28-year-old over the weekend when the Sunday Mirror claimed his representatives were preparing to offer their client to the Magpies.

And according to Correio da Manha, United are expected to advance with a bid to sign the Portuguese international very soon.

The Portuguese site says Benfica won’t sell for less than £21m with a number of clubs interested in his signature.

There are contrasting reports over Bruce’s transfer kitty as he aims to strengthen his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Magpies-linked forward discusses future

Newcastle were linked with Argentine star Alan Velasco last month but the player himself insists he is not thinking about leaving Independiente.

However, the 18-year-old did reveal it is his dream to play in Europe.

Speaking to Paladarrojo, Velasco said: "Today, I don't think about leaving the club. I do not forget everything that Independiente gave to my family, at times he even fed us.

"My dream is to play in Europe, I think I can get there. That is not why I am going to go to the first offer that comes, I want to give back to the club everything they gave me ”.

Leverkusen yet to table Kabak bid

Bayer Leverkusen are yet to table a bid to sign Ozan Kabak, despite reportedly exploring the possibility of signing the Turkish defender.

The 21-year-old remains on Newcastle’s radar having almost signed the player in January before Liverpool swooped in at the last minute.

However, it is believed Schalke will need to lower Kabak’s £21m price tag to tempt United into revisiting a potential deal.