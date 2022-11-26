Paul Midgley is set to join Newcastle’s recruitment team following a brief spell as Manchester City’s regional scout, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Midgley joined Man City from his previous role as Leeds United’s head of national academy recruitment in the summer.

Newcastle have invested significantly in its academy so far in 2022 with signings such as Jude Smith, Charlie McArthur, Alex Murphy, Jordan Hackett, Amadou Diallo and the incoming forward Garang Kuol.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Steve Harper, head of Newcastle’s academy, said on the progress at the club: “[The owners] are putting those levels in of sustainability and experts in the field who can grow the club in every department.