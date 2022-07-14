Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United enter race to sign Tottenham defender – AC Milan interested

Newcastle United are plotting a move to Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga, according to reports in Italy.

Tutto Mercato claim that United have offered a loan move with an obligation to buy the 23-year-old – a proposal Spurs supposedly 'like’.

Serie A champions AC Milan are also interested in Tanganga as they look to strengthen their defensive line. Newcastle have already been involved in one transfer battle with Milan this summer as they were able to secure the signing of Sven Botman from Lille despite sustained interest from the Italian club.

Frank Lampard addresses Anthony Gordon’s Everton future following Newcastle United link

Everton boss Frank Lampard insists Anthony Gordon is ‘going nowhere’ after the 21-year-old was linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Speaking via Everton’s club website, Lampard said: "He’s a link to the crowd, a link to the fans, a local boy, gives everything, a great talent and he’s going nowhere.

“He is our player and that was the hugely important thing for me is that he's the type of player we want to build to go forward with.

"I’m delighted that he’s got his No. 10 but now I want him to continue to earn it.”

Ciaran Clark reflects on Sheffield United loan move from Newcastle United

Ciaran Clark secured a season-long loan move from Newcastle United to Sheffield United on Wednesday afternoon.

The 32-year-old was left out of Newcastle’s squad for the second half of the 2021-22 Premier League season and was made to train with the Under-21s side when he returned to pre-season.

The loan to Bramall Lane effectively marks the end of Clark’s six-year stint at Newcastle with his contract at the club due to expire next summer.

Reflecting on his move, Clark said: “Just to be involved in and around the first-team squad again will be massive for me.