Newcastle United plotting to hijack 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur January transfer target

Newcastle United ‘ready’ to bid for £10m World Cup striker as coach admits likely departure

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘ready’ to bid for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. The 25-year-old is currently away with France at the World Cup in Qatar having came off the bench in Tuesday night’s 4-1 win over Australia.

Thuram’s contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season which will allow him to leave on a cut-price deal in January or sign a pre-contract agreement to sign on a free transfer at the end of the season.

France's forward Marcus Thuram eyes the ball during a training session at the Jassim-bin-Hamad Stadium in Doha on November 20, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Tutto Juve, United will look to make a move for the Italian-born forward in January. Thuram has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances for Monchengladbach so far this campaign and the Bundesliga club appear resigned to losing the attacker.

The German club’s assistant manager Oliver Neuville told Radio Sportiva: “I think it will be difficult for him to stay at Gladbach because if he continues to score so many goals it is certain that he will have many offers in Italy or Spain or England.

“You also have to be a bit realistic. I hope he stays here at Monchengladbach, but now he has also been called up by the French national team for the World Cup.

“It will be difficult for him to extend his contract, I hope so, but the chances are slim.”

Newcastle United plot to hijack Tottenham Hotspur transfer target

Newcastle United have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

The Daily Express claim that the 23-year-old is a top transfer target for Spurs while Newcastle are monitoring the defender with a view to hijacking a potential deal. The 6ft 4in centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season as clubs will circle in a battle to win his signature and pick up a potential bargain transfer.

Former Newcastle United and Leeds United winger leaves Premier League rivals after eight years

Scott Sellars has left his position as technical director at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 56-year-old – who played for Newcastle United between 1993 and 1995 – spent eight years at Wolves in various roles.

And following his departure, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “Scott has been a big influence at Wolves in my time at the club, and you can see from his elevation through different departments and roles how highly we think of him.

“A football person through and through, with exceptional experience in the game as a player and a coach, Scott brought that with him to work every day and used it to improve the next generation of young footballers.

“On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to say thank you to Scott, and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

