Newcastle United player's season 'could be over' due to injury

Ryan Fraser’s season could be over, according to Eddie Howe.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 29th April 2022, 10:49 am

Fraser has been sidelined since earlier this month with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Eddie Howe issued an update on the winger ahead of tomorrow’s game against Liverpool

“Ryan has been on the grass, but he's not trained,” said Howe. “We're taking it carefully. Hamstring injuries can be notoriously difficult.

“Will he play again this season? I'm not sure at this moment in time, but it's not a serous injury. It won't keep him out for too long.

Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser could miss the rest of the season.
