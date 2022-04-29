Fraser has been sidelined since earlier this month with a hamstring injury.
Head coach Eddie Howe issued an update on the winger ahead of tomorrow’s game against Liverpool
“Ryan has been on the grass, but he's not trained,” said Howe. “We're taking it carefully. Hamstring injuries can be notoriously difficult.
Most Popular
-
1
Revealed! The ‘dirtiest’ teams in League One and where Sunderland rank alongside their rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers
-
2
Sunderland AFC news: talkSPORT pundit takes major swipe at Black Cats and delivers Newcastle United verdict
-
3
Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: £10m ex-Leeds United star could be set for move as club weighs up options - reports
-
4
Sunderland transfer news: Parent club ready to ‘offload’ SAFC loanee, Black Cats talks on ‘back burner’ amid promotion push
-
5
Simon Grayson reveals what Martin Bain told him after arrival at Sunderland in 2017
“Will he play again this season? I'm not sure at this moment in time, but it's not a serous injury. It won't keep him out for too long.