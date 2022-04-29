Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser has been sidelined since earlier this month with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Eddie Howe issued an update on the winger ahead of tomorrow’s game against Liverpool

“Ryan has been on the grass, but he's not trained,” said Howe. “We're taking it carefully. Hamstring injuries can be notoriously difficult.

“Will he play again this season? I'm not sure at this moment in time, but it's not a serous injury. It won't keep him out for too long.