Newcastle United player ratings: Alexander Isak outshone by 9/10 ‘performance of the season’ v Liverpool

Newcastle debutant opened the scoring in the first half with an excellent finish after being slipped through by Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle led 1-0 at the break but Liverpool came out fighting in the second half and found an equaliser on the hour mark as Roberto Firmino found the bottom left corner of the goal.

And with virtually the last kick of the game, Liverpool snatched a winner as Fabio Carvalho volleyed the ball in from close range as Newcastle failed to clear the danger.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak (2nd R) celebrates with fans after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 31, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match…

Nick Pope - 7

Had an early injury scare but recovered well to make several good claims. It took him an hour to make his first save and conceded moments after.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Couldn't work his usual free-kick magic but put in a fine challenge to deny Diaz in the second half. Another impressive performance.

Jamaal Lascelles - 7

Got stuck in and put his body on the line for the cause. Luis Diaz caused him problems. Recovered well after a shaky start.

Dan Burn - 9

Looked at home back in the middle of Newcastle's defence. His best performance of the season so far. Put in a great interception to deny Luis Diaz in the first half and generally let little past him.

Matt Targett - 8

A welcome return to the side. Full of energy and dealt with Mo Salah's threat well.

Sean Longstaff - 6

Grew into the game after a poor start. A great pass set up Alexander Isak and made some important defensive contributions at the other end of the pitch. Started to fade as Newcastle tried to hang on and was booked in the process.

Joelinton - 7

Made some crucial interceptions when Newcastle had to defend.

Joe Willock - 6

Lacked composure at times in the middle and was let down by his touch on a few occasions but worked tirelessly throughout. Made the interception that led to Newcastle's opener. Also made a fine block to deny a Liverpool shot. Could have done better for the winning goal.

Miguel Almiron - 7

Covered well defensively, caused Robertson some problems on the break and played a role in Isak's opener.

Ryan Fraser - 6

Was lively down the left and had a good chance early on following a good turn on the edge of the box but couldn't find the target.

Alexander Isak - 9

An excellent debut display. Fired an early warning shot over and battled well with Virgil van Dijk in the air. A fine finish to open his Newcastle United account and was denied an excellent second goal after beating Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson only to be denied by the offside flag.

Substitutes

Chris Wood - 5

On for Isak 64: Only had a few touches.

Jacob Murphy - 5

On for Fraser 64: Not enough conviction going forward when Newcastle needed it.

Elliot Anderson - n/a