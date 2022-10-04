Yasir Al-Rumayyan wants Newcastle United to reach ‘Chelsea’ levels

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan dropped a takeover revelation as he revealed another Premier League club had previously approached the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund over a potential £700million investment.

That club is believed to be Manchester United, who had offered a 30-per-cent share for £700million.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

PIF turned down the opportunity to invest in Man United and instead held out to become majority owners of Newcastle in October 2021.

Al-Rumayyan described the opportunity to become owners of Newcastle for £305million as a ‘perfect’ one as he plans to help continue the club’s growth.

And having seen Chelsea sold for $3.5billion over the summer, he wants to raise Newcastle’s value to a similar level.

“You can see Chelsea was sold for $3.5billion,” he continued. “So, my potential now is to go from $350million to at least $3.5billion.”

Miguel Almiron named in Premier League team of the week

Newcastle’s man of the moment Miguel Almiron picked up more praise as he was named in Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the week.

Almiron netted twice in a 4-1 win for The Magpies at Craven Cottage with his opening goal already being tipped as a goal of the season contender.

The Paraguayan latched onto Bruno Guimaraes’ chipped ball and volleyed it into the left corner of the goal with the outside of his left foot.

In the second half, Almiron made it 4-0 after tapping in Joe Willock’s pass across the face of goal.

Shearer also named Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta as his manager of the week following The Gunners’ 3-1 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the week: Pickford (Everton); Saliba (Arsenal), Coady (Everton), White (Arsenal); Partey (Arsenal), Xhaka (Arsenal), Foden (Manchester City), Maddison (Leicester City); Almiron (Newcastle United), Haaland (Manchester City), Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Newcastle United star dubbed one of Premier League’s ‘best’ as Liverpool comparison is made

The Almiron praise continued with former Newcastle defender Jose Enrique describing him as ‘one of the best wingers in the league’ following his performance on Saturday.

"If I was a manager, Almiron would be the exact kind of player I want,” Enrique said via Lord Ping. “He never stops running and even if he’s not performing, you know what you’re going to get.

“He’s always going to give his all and that’s what I love about him, as well as the amazing qualities he has.

“There’s not many left-footed right wingers who are doing well at the moment but he is and he’s one of the most important players for Newcastle at the moment and one of the best wingers in the league.”

Almiron has scored three goals in eight Premier League appearances last season and is just one goal shy of equalling his best ever seasonal goal return in the competition.

And Enrique feels the Paraguayan draws comparisons with Liverpool’s £37million winger Luis Diaz.

“Almiron is a bit like Luis Diaz,” he added. “He can change the game but most importantly he gives his all.

