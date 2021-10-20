Newcastle United next manager odds: ex-Porto manager leads former Borussia Dortmund boss following departure of Steve Bruce

The list of candidates has been constantly moving ever since the club’s Saudi Arabia-backed takeover with names a wide ranging as former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard all linked with the job at St James’ Park.

Other names including former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre, Premier League icon Frank Lampard and ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe have also been in the discussion while a former Porto manager has only just entered the race as of today and is already the odds on favourite!

Here’s a rundown of the top candidates thought to be in the frame to replace Steve Bruce (odds via SkyBet – correct as of 12:45pm on Wednesday, October 20):

1. Roberto Mancini - Current odds: 33/1 Current job: Italy men's team head coach. Career win percentage: 54.91%

2. Rafael Benitez - Current odds: 33/1 Current job: Everton manager. Career win percentage: 49.2%

3. Fabio Cannavaro - Current odds: 33/1 Current job: Unemployed (Most recent: Guangzhou manager). Career win percentage: 56.83%

4. Roberto Martinez - Current odds: 28/1 Current job: Belgium men's team head coach. Career win percentage: 44.2%