Newcastle United new owners told why they should NOT sack Steve Bruce

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

That’s the view of former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor following the £300million+ takeover of PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.

It has been widely reported over the weekend that Bruce is set to lose his job. The Magpies are without a win this campaign and sit 19th in the Premier League table after seven games.

The 60-year-old has managed United for two seasons, achieving a 13th and 12th place finish, and Agbonlahor, who played under Bruce at Villa Park, believes he warrants the chance to spend money in January.

Newcastle could reportedly spend up to £190m but director Amanda Staveleyinsists it will be a gradual build on Tyneside.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “I would keep Steve Bruce, give him some money to spend in January, give him a chance, he’s not had money to spend in his career as a manager.

“See what players he can bring in to help this squad of players and then see how it pans out over the course of the season.”

Former Premier League and Serie A title-winning boss Antonio Conte has been linked with succeeding Bruce, though that is unlikely to happen.

Agbonlahor referred to Conte as he argued why Newcastle should stick with Bruce.

He continued: “If you brought Conte in now he might come in and think ‘this is hard, is it January yet?’.

“He (Bruce) deserves a chance. People are too quick to say ‘get rid of him’ and bring in this manager or this manager, but it’s dangerous when you’re in a relegation battle to change a manager like that.

“Steve Bruce knows these players, he knows the right formations to play with this group of players.

“You bring in Conte and he might try and bring in a different style of play and he might not get what he wants out of these players because they’re not good enough compared to what he’s used to.”